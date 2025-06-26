IND vs ENG: India Pacer Released From Squad Ahead Of Birmingham Test

Hyderabad: Pacer Harshit Rana has been released from the Indian Test team who are up against England in a five-match Test series, according to a report by the Press Trust of India. The development comes a day after Gautam Gambhir offered an explanation for Harshit’s late inclusion.

The right-arm pacer, who was added due to injury cover, did not travel with the squad to Birmingham. He will be released from the squad ahead of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Harshit’s inclusion as the 19th member of the Indian team had raised many eyebrows. He had picked up only a solitary wicket against India A’s four-day unofficial Test against England Lions earlier this month. However, despite his average performance, the right-arm pacer was preferred over Anshul Kamboj and Mukesh Kumar in the main squad, who had more impact in the tour.

"Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn't travelled with the Indian team to Birmingham for the second Test starting July 2," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Gambhir had revealed after the Headingley Test that Harshit might have to fly back home. He explained that the 23-year-old joined the squad due to a minor injury concern within the team. However, the player in question recovered and that made Harshit’s addition to the squad unnecessary.

Harshit emerged during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He picked up 19 and 15 wickets in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, respectively. He debuted under Gambhir’s captaincy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year. He has taken four wickets across two Tests.

India’s bowling unit failed to deliver collectively in the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-for, but none of the other bowlers were able to leave the same impact on the field as him.

India might look to reset their bowling unit after a dismal show in the first Test. Also, Bumrah’s presence might be uncertain due to the workload he carried in Headingley. The team management has confirmed that the right-arm pacer will play only three out of the five matches in the series.