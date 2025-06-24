IND vs ENG: England Complete Their Second Highest Run Chase In Tests To Take 1-0 Lead

Hyderabad: England started the five-match Test series against India with a victory over the visitors in the first fixture at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday. A thrilling encounter came to an end as the English side completed their second highest run chase in Test cricket by hunting down a target of 371. The Indian team dominated the match for the first four days but some missed fielding chances and a bit of wayward bowling helped England flip the script on the last day to take down the target with five wickets in hand and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Lower-order collapse for India in both innings

Not often do you see a team after scoring five tons lose the game but India suffered that fate at the Headingley. Not once, but twice India had a chance to push England out of the contest but a lower-order collapse paved way for the comeback of the hosts.

In the first innings India were well placed at 430/3 thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134). But, the team lost their last seven wickets in just 41 teams and the innings was bundled out on 471.

The second innings saw a similar fate, as India were cruising ahead in the game at 333/4 courtesy centuries from KL Rahul (137) and Pant (118) but lower order faltered once again. India lost their last six wickets in 31 runs.

England's never give up attitude

Although the chips were down for the English outfit after they conceded a total of 471 in the first innings, England bounced back with a total of 465 keeping themselves alive in the game with just six-run trail. Ollie Pope stepped up for the hosts with a knock of 106 runs while Harry Brook slammed 99 runs missing out on the milestone of a century just by one run.

In the second innings, they were eyeing their second highest run chase in Test cricket and second highest against India as well. But, these number didn't deter them from their goal and Ben Duckett blasted a century scoring 149 runs. Zak Crawley (65) and Joe Root (53) contributed to the cause significantly as well helping the team chase the target and take a 1-0 lead in the series with a five-wicket victory.