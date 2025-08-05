IND vs ENG: Five Records Broken By India In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Hyderabad: The Indian team put in hard yards in the five-match Test series against England and managed a 2-2 draw. India were down and out by 1-2 before the fifth Test. The duo of Harry Brook and Joe Root was leading England’s chase of 374 runs, but just when it looked like India were losing the match, their bowlers produced a sensational display of fast bowling to ensure a victory. Thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s outstanding spell on the last day, the Indian team secured a six-run win.
The team performed brilliantly in the series, and thanks to their efforts, they scripted multiple records. Here are the five records that were made by India.
Most runs scored in a Test series by India
India recorded their highest-ever tally in a Test series, amassing 3809 runs. Notably, it is the second-most runs recorded by a team in a Test series, only behind Australia's 3877 during the six-match Ashes series in 1989. Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer of the Indian team, racking up 754 runs from 10 innings.
Most centuries by Indian batters in a Test series
India registered 12 tons in the series, which is the joint-most for any team in a Test series. They are the most for India in a Test series, overtaking their record of 11 hundreds against the West Indies at home in 1978-79.
Most 50+ scores in a Test series
The Indian batters recorded a total of 28 50-plus scores in the series, registering the most 50+ scores by a team in a single Test series. They surpassed Australia's tally of 27, which they achieved the feat twice in the 1920–21 and 1989 series - both coming against England.
Ravindra Jadeja was the biggest contributor to the cause, scoring six 50-plus scores.
Most boundaries hit by a team in a Test series
India smashed 470 boundaries, becoming the team with the most boundaries in a single Test series. The tally included 422 fours and 48 sixes. Also, this is the first time that India has crossed the 400-boundary mark in a single Test series, breaking their previous record of 384 boundaries in 1964.
Most century partnerships for India in a Test series
Indian batters recorded 11 century partnerships in the Test series, which is the joint most for India in a Test series. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant stitched a 209-run partnership in the first encounter of the five-match series. KL Rahul and Pant were also involved in a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.