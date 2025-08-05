ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Five Records Broken By India In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Hyderabad: The Indian team put in hard yards in the five-match Test series against England and managed a 2-2 draw. India were down and out by 1-2 before the fifth Test. The duo of Harry Brook and Joe Root was leading England’s chase of 374 runs, but just when it looked like India were losing the match, their bowlers produced a sensational display of fast bowling to ensure a victory. Thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s outstanding spell on the last day, the Indian team secured a six-run win.

The team performed brilliantly in the series, and thanks to their efforts, they scripted multiple records. Here are the five records that were made by India.

Most runs scored in a Test series by India

India recorded their highest-ever tally in a Test series, amassing 3809 runs. Notably, it is the second-most runs recorded by a team in a Test series, only behind Australia's 3877 during the six-match Ashes series in 1989. Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer of the Indian team, racking up 754 runs from 10 innings.

Most centuries by Indian batters in a Test series

India registered 12 tons in the series, which is the joint-most for any team in a Test series. They are the most for India in a Test series, overtaking their record of 11 hundreds against the West Indies at home in 1978-79.