Dharmashala: Ravichandran Ashwin scripted a memorable record with his prolific spell on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England becoming the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket (36) surpassing Anil Kumble.
IND vs ENG Fifth Test: Ashwin showcases bowling prowess; becomes Indian bowler with most five-fors
