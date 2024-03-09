IND vs ENG Fifth Test: Ashwin showcases bowling prowess; becomes Indian bowler with most five-fors

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 8 minutes ago

Ravichandran Ashwin got himself included in the history books on Saturday by taking the most five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket surpassing Anil Kumble.

Ravichandran Ashwin got himself included in the history books on Saturday by taking the most five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket surpassing Anil Kumble. The off-spinner has 36 five-fors associated with him and he is also ranked joint-third in the list of bowlers with most five-wicket hauls across the globe.

Dharmashala: Ravichandran Ashwin scripted a memorable record with his prolific spell on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England becoming the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket (36) surpassing Anil Kumble.

