ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Will Edgbaston Turn Out To Be India’s Graveyard Once Again?

Hyderabad: India are trailing by 1-0 in the five-match Test series, losing the first fixture against England at Headingley, Leeds. The Indian team is going through a transition period after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and a defeat in the opening match will take their morale down. To add to the woes of the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah has lacked support from the other bowlers in the first Test. But India’s number at the venue adds to the chances of England having another win and India facing another defeat.

Why might Edgbaston be tough for India to surpass?

India played their Test match at the venue in 1967. India has played eight Tests so far at the venue, losing seven matches from them. Three of the seven defeats were by an innings, while a solitary fixture ended in a draw. India have been bundled out on 15 occasions from the 16 innings they have played at the venue against England. Only in the second innings of the Test match played in 1986, the Indian team didn’t get all out.

Match Results at Edgebaston (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, England were wrapped up only on eight occasions. England’s record at the venue is also solid. They have won 30 matches out of 56, and they have hosted, boasting an impressive win-loss ratio of 2.73.

Lowest and highest scores

In the very first innings played at the stadium in 1967, India were bundled out for a total of 92, which is the team’s lowest total at Edgbaston. The highest score for Men in Blue at the ground is 416 runs scored in 2022. India have managed to breach the 300-run mark only twice at the Edgebaston. They scored 390 in the 1986 fixture, while the other one was their highest total at the venue.