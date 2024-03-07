IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin Becomes Third Indian Spinner to Feature in 100 Tests

Dharamshala: Ravichandran Ashwin scripted a memorable feat on Wednesday becoming only the third Indian spinner to appear in 100 Test matches for the national side.

Also, he became the 14th Indian cricketer to do so when the match commenced. When the second Test between Australia and New Zealand kicks off on March 8 Kane Williamson will become the third cricketer to play his 100th Test along with Ashwin and Bairstow who have achieved the feat with the Dharamshala Test.

He was presented a special 100 cap to celebrate the feat. India head coach Rahul Dravid presented the special cap to Ashwin in the presence of wife Prithi Ashwin and two daughters, before the fifth and the final Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium.

Ashwin has already achieved a couple of big milestones during the first four Test fixtures of the ongoing series against England. He became the second fastest bowler to pick 500 Test wickets after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan. Also, he equaled Anil Kumble in terms of the bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler.

In the ongoing series, Ashwin has scalped 17 wickets from four matches with a bowling average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 46.1.

Ashwin, a champion bowler, who has won many games for India, looked emotional while receiving the cap, even as his team mates and support staff applauded the Tamil Nadu player.