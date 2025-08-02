India vs England: Mohammed Siraj Shatters Jasprit Bumrah’s Record; Equals Waqar Younis In Elite List

Hyderabad: The Indian bowlers dished out a brilliant performance in the first innings of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Thanks to a stellar display from the bowlers, England managed to gain a lead of only 23 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets each.

The Indian team wrapped up the English side on a total of 247 in response to the 224 amassed by the Indian team. India posted 75/2 by the end of the second day’s play and has a lead of 52 runs. Jaiswal is at the crease by scoring 51 runs while Akash Deep, who walked in as a night watchman, is at the crease on a score of 4.

Mohammed Siraj inks history

Siraj has scripted history by taking four wickets. He got four dismissals after conceding 88 runs from 16.2 overs. The right-handed pacer took wickets of Ollie Pope, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Harry Brook and kept India in the hunt of equalling the series by 2-2. With his impressive spell, Siraj broke Bumrah’s all-time record and also equalled former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis.

Siraj shatters Bumrah’s record

Siraj has surpassed Indian pace spearhead Bumrah in the list of the Indian bowlers taking the most four-wicket hauls in England. He picked his sixth four-wicket haul from 11 matches, while Bumrah has taken five four-wicket hauls from 12 fixtures. He also equalled Pakistan’s Waqar Younis, who has taken six four-wicket hauls in England. He became the first Asian bowler to do so since 1996 when Younis picked his sixth-wicket haul.

Indians to pick four-wicket haul in England

Apart from Siraj and Bumrah, Ishant Sharma (4), Subhash Gupte (3), Kapil Dev (3), Mohammed Shami (3) and Chetan Sharma (3) have picked up a four-wicket haul on English soil.

Siraj in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

India’s right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj is the highest wicket-taker in the series with 17 scalps. Also, he and Chris Woakes are the only bowlers to play all five matches of the Test series. However, Woakes was ruled out of the fixture due to a shoulder injury. Notably, he might become the only bowler in the series to bowl in all 10 innings of a Test series.