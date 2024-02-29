IND vs ENG 5th Test: KL Rahul Ruled out of Fifth Test, Washington Sundar Released from Squad

Dharamshala: Prolific India batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series against England as BCCI announce the updated squad on Thursday.

Rahul hasn’t played after the first Test against England in Hyderabad. Ahead of the second Test at Visakhapatnam, the BCCI had said in a statement that Rahul would be missing the match due to complaining of pain in right quadriceps.

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," it said in a statement. The board further said that the ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, "will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the fifth Test."

According to PTI, Rahul has travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury as he wants to be fully fit before the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 where he will lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is expected to bat in the middle order to bolster his chances of making the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who was with the Indian team since third Test but didn't get to play, has been released from the squad to join the Tamil Nadu side for the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Mumbai, scheduled from March 2 to 6 in Nagpur.

"He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," it added. The fifth and final Test commences on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

The board has also shared a note that the India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has underwent a surgery on 26th February, 2024 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.