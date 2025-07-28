ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 5th Test: England Add Jamie Overton To Squad Ahead Of Oval Test

England announced their squad for the fifth Test against India at the Oval, announcing the addition of Jamie Overton to the squad.

IND vs ENG Jamie Overton Added To England Squad Ahead Of Fifth Test
File Photo: Jamie Overton (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: England have announced one more addition to their squad ahead of the fifth Test against India. The hosts added Jamie Overton to the squad for the Oval Test starting from July 31. The hosts will be aiming to win the series with a triumph in the final match, as they are already leading the series by 2-1. Visitors, on the other hand, will be eyeing to win the match and level the series.

Overton returns to Test cricket after three years

Overton has represented England in just one Test against New Zealand in 2022. In the sole contest played by the English all-rounder, he scored 97 runs and picked two wickets. However, he was away from the red-ball setup after his maiden appearance.

He has since established himself as one of the key players in the T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League. He has played in six one-dayers and 12 T20Is for the national side.

Statement from England Cricket

Apart from Overton’s addition to the squad, most of the team remains the same for the fifth Test.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay Fifth Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday, 31 July," read the statement from England cricket.

Josh Tongue, who was released from the squad ahead of the Manchester Test, has been retained in the team. Liam Dawson, who was included in the lineup in the fifth Test, failed to make any impact in the second innings as the Indian team managed to pull off a draw as their batters dug deep.

England squad for fifth Test

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell,Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Hyderabad: England have announced one more addition to their squad ahead of the fifth Test against India. The hosts added Jamie Overton to the squad for the Oval Test starting from July 31. The hosts will be aiming to win the series with a triumph in the final match, as they are already leading the series by 2-1. Visitors, on the other hand, will be eyeing to win the match and level the series.

Overton returns to Test cricket after three years

Overton has represented England in just one Test against New Zealand in 2022. In the sole contest played by the English all-rounder, he scored 97 runs and picked two wickets. However, he was away from the red-ball setup after his maiden appearance.

He has since established himself as one of the key players in the T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League. He has played in six one-dayers and 12 T20Is for the national side.

Statement from England Cricket

Apart from Overton’s addition to the squad, most of the team remains the same for the fifth Test.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay Fifth Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday, 31 July," read the statement from England cricket.

Josh Tongue, who was released from the squad ahead of the Manchester Test, has been retained in the team. Liam Dawson, who was included in the lineup in the fifth Test, failed to make any impact in the second innings as the Indian team managed to pull off a draw as their batters dug deep.

England squad for fifth Test

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell,Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OVAL TESTJAMIE OVERTONINDIA CRICKET TEAMIND VS ENG 5TH TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.