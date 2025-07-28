IND vs ENG 5th Test: England Add Jamie Overton To Squad Ahead Of Oval Test

Hyderabad: England have announced one more addition to their squad ahead of the fifth Test against India. The hosts added Jamie Overton to the squad for the Oval Test starting from July 31. The hosts will be aiming to win the series with a triumph in the final match, as they are already leading the series by 2-1. Visitors, on the other hand, will be eyeing to win the match and level the series.
Overton returns to Test cricket after three years
Overton has represented England in just one Test against New Zealand in 2022. In the sole contest played by the English all-rounder, he scored 97 runs and picked two wickets. However, he was away from the red-ball setup after his maiden appearance.
We've made one addition to our squad for the 5th Rothesay Test, which starts at the Kia Oval on Thursday.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2025
He has since established himself as one of the key players in the T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League. He has played in six one-dayers and 12 T20Is for the national side.
Statement from England Cricket
Apart from Overton’s addition to the squad, most of the team remains the same for the fifth Test.
"The England Men’s selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay Fifth Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday, 31 July," read the statement from England cricket.
Josh Tongue, who was released from the squad ahead of the Manchester Test, has been retained in the team. Liam Dawson, who was included in the lineup in the fifth Test, failed to make any impact in the second innings as the Indian team managed to pull off a draw as their batters dug deep.
England squad for fifth Test
Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell,Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes