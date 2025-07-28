ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 5th Test: England Add Jamie Overton To Squad Ahead Of Oval Test

Hyderabad: England have announced one more addition to their squad ahead of the fifth Test against India. The hosts added Jamie Overton to the squad for the Oval Test starting from July 31. The hosts will be aiming to win the series with a triumph in the final match, as they are already leading the series by 2-1. Visitors, on the other hand, will be eyeing to win the match and level the series.

Overton returns to Test cricket after three years

Overton has represented England in just one Test against New Zealand in 2022. In the sole contest played by the English all-rounder, he scored 97 runs and picked two wickets. However, he was away from the red-ball setup after his maiden appearance.

He has since established himself as one of the key players in the T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League. He has played in six one-dayers and 12 T20Is for the national side.