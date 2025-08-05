IND vs ENG: India Registers Their Lowest Margin Victory In Test Cricket, Beating England By Six Runs

Hyderabad: The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy boiled down to a thrilling climax on Monday at the Oval as England needed 35 runs on the last day with four wickets in hand. England were favourites with only a few runs to go, but the Indian bowlers pulled off a miracle to win the match. Mohammed Siraj led the charge, taking three out of the four wickets to wrap up the English innings.

The series witnessed multiple records being scripted and broken, but one of the unique feats was India registering the closest win in Test cricket. Every fixture of the series was a close contest, but the last one headed for a thrilling climax.

India’s smallest margin of victory (By Runs) in Tests

India emerged triumphant in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy by six runs and recorded their closest victory in red-ball cricket. The previous closest victory for the Indian team was 13 runs when they beat Australia at Wankhede in 2004. Out of the top five victories by the smallest margin for India in Tests include only two results after 2010 and the solitary one after 2020 came in this match.

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy was an exciting series with all the matches going down on the fifth day of the fixture. Test cricket was at its peak, and it garnered appreciation from cricket fans across the globe.

Smallest margin of victory (by runs) in Test cricket

Two contests witnessed the team winning only by one run, and they are the joint leaders in the list of matches with the smallest margin of victory in Tests. West Indies beat Australia by 1 run in 1993 in Adelaide, while New Zealand defeated England by the same margin in 2023 in Wellington.

India-England series ends in 2-2 draw

India lost the first match of the series by five wickets at Headingley, but bounced back with a 336-run victory in the second encounter. England took a 2-1 lead in the third encounter, beating India by 22 runs. The fourth one ended in a draw, and that made it very tough for India to escape a series defeat.

But, the Indian bowlers dished out a clinical display to secure a six-run win and draw the series 2-2.