ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: India Gets Massive Boost As Stokes Gets Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury

England have made four changes to the playing XI for the fifth Test of the series, and the most notable one is Ben Stokes’ exclusion.

India vs England fifth Test Ben Stokes ruled out from England playing XI
File Photo: Ben Stokes (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Updated : July 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: England have announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Gavaskar Trophy. The team have made four changes in the lineup, but the most notable one is the exclusion of the captain Ben Stokes, who is ruled out with a injury to his right shoulder.

Overall, England have made four changes to the playing XI ahead of the decisive clash. Apart from Stokes, spinner Liam Dawson and pace duo of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have been excluded from the squad. Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and pacer Josh Tongue have been included in the lineup for the Oval Test.

Ollie Pope will step in as the Test skipper in abscense of the series.

England leading the series by 2-1

England have a slight edge in the five-match series as they are leading by 2-1 across the four matches. In the fourth Test played at the Manchester, India had conceded a massive first innings trail but they showcased sheer resilience to avoid a defeat and manage a draw. The match also involved an altercation between England team and the Indian batting duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as they denied handshake offer for a draw and accepted it only after completing their individual centuries.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley⁠, Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope ©, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

More to follow…

Hyderabad: England have announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Gavaskar Trophy. The team have made four changes in the lineup, but the most notable one is the exclusion of the captain Ben Stokes, who is ruled out with a injury to his right shoulder.

Overall, England have made four changes to the playing XI ahead of the decisive clash. Apart from Stokes, spinner Liam Dawson and pace duo of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have been excluded from the squad. Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and pacer Josh Tongue have been included in the lineup for the Oval Test.

Ollie Pope will step in as the Test skipper in abscense of the series.

England leading the series by 2-1

England have a slight edge in the five-match series as they are leading by 2-1 across the four matches. In the fourth Test played at the Manchester, India had conceded a massive first innings trail but they showcased sheer resilience to avoid a defeat and manage a draw. The match also involved an altercation between England team and the Indian batting duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as they denied handshake offer for a draw and accepted it only after completing their individual centuries.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley⁠, Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope ©, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

More to follow…

Last Updated : July 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BEN STOKESJOE ROOTINDIA VS ENGLANDIND VS ENG FIFTH TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.