ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: India Gets Massive Boost As Stokes Gets Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury

Hyderabad: England have announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Gavaskar Trophy. The team have made four changes in the lineup, but the most notable one is the exclusion of the captain Ben Stokes, who is ruled out with a injury to his right shoulder.

Overall, England have made four changes to the playing XI ahead of the decisive clash. Apart from Stokes, spinner Liam Dawson and pace duo of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have been excluded from the squad. Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and pacer Josh Tongue have been included in the lineup for the Oval Test.

Ollie Pope will step in as the Test skipper in abscense of the series.