IND vs ENG 5th T20I: All Records Made By Abhishek Sharma During 135-Run Knock At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: Although it was a dead rubber when India met England in the fifth T20I of the bilateral series, Abhishek Sharma added thrill and entertainment for the spectators with his blitzkrieg of 135 runs from just 54 balls. He registered the highest individual T20I score by an Indian and put all the English bowlers to the sword.
Highest Individual Score
Abhishek surpassed the previous record of Shubman Gill who had played a knock of 126 runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Abhishek’s knock was laced with 13 fours and seven sixes and it drew applause from the crowd.
End of an explosive 135-run knock from Abhishek Sharma 👏👏
He finishes with 1⃣3⃣ sixes - the most ever for an Indian batter in T20Is in Men's Cricket 🙌
Live ▶️ https://t.co/B13UlBNdFP#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Jb9Le56aBX
Highest individual scores for India in T20Is
- 135 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025
- 126* Shubman Gill vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023
- 123* Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Aus Guwahati 2023
- 122* Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022
- 121* Rohit Sharma vs Afg Bengaluru 2024
Most sixes for India
During his six-hitting frenzy at Wankhede, Abhishek smacked the ball beyond the boundary rope on 13 occasions. With his aerial shots, the left-handed batter became the Indian batter with the most sixes in a T20I innings. Previously, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma and Sanju Samson were the joint leaders with 10 sixes in a T20I innings.
𝐀𝐛𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 has 𝐒𝐊𝐘𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐃 his way into the record books! 🚀
He not only joins the 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙞𝙭𝙚𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 club but also claims the 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏 spot! 🤩
Most sixes for India in a T20I
- 13 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025
- 10 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017
- 10 Sanju Samson vs SA Durban 2024
- 10 Tilak Varma vs SA Joburg 2024
Second-fastest century
Abhishek completed his century in just 37 balls and clocked the second-fastest century in T20Is between full-member teams. David Miller and Rohit Sharma both scored a century in just 35 balls against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.
What a knock from #AbhishekSharma! 🙌🏻💥
He's just hit a brilliant century off just 37 balls.
📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar: https://t.co/ZbmCtFSvrx#INDvENGOnJioStar 👉 5th T20I LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani pic.twitter.com/a9yhUUW6kC
Fastest T20I hundreds in T20Is bw FM teams (by balls)
- 35 David Miller vs Ban Potchefstroom 2017
- 35 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017
- 37 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025
- 39 Johnson Charles vs SA Centurion 2023
- 40 Sanju Samson vs Ban Hyderabad 2024
Most runs by an Indian batter in powerplay
Abhishek Sharma scored 58 runs in the powerplay breaking the two-year-old record from Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 53 runs in the powerplay in the fixture against Australia in Trivandrum in 2023.