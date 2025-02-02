IND vs ENG 5th T20I: All Records Made By Abhishek Sharma During 135-Run Knock At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: Although it was a dead rubber when India met England in the fifth T20I of the bilateral series, Abhishek Sharma added thrill and entertainment for the spectators with his blitzkrieg of 135 runs from just 54 balls. He registered the highest individual T20I score by an Indian and put all the English bowlers to the sword.

Highest Individual Score

Abhishek surpassed the previous record of Shubman Gill who had played a knock of 126 runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Abhishek’s knock was laced with 13 fours and seven sixes and it drew applause from the crowd.

Highest individual scores for India in T20Is

135 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

126* Shubman Gill vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023

123* Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Aus Guwahati 2023

122* Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022

121* Rohit Sharma vs Afg Bengaluru 2024

Most sixes for India

During his six-hitting frenzy at Wankhede, Abhishek smacked the ball beyond the boundary rope on 13 occasions. With his aerial shots, the left-handed batter became the Indian batter with the most sixes in a T20I innings. Previously, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma and Sanju Samson were the joint leaders with 10 sixes in a T20I innings.

Most sixes for India in a T20I

13 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

10 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

10 Sanju Samson vs SA Durban 2024

10 Tilak Varma vs SA Joburg 2024

Second-fastest century

Abhishek completed his century in just 37 balls and clocked the second-fastest century in T20Is between full-member teams. David Miller and Rohit Sharma both scored a century in just 35 balls against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

Fastest T20I hundreds in T20Is bw FM teams (by balls)

35 David Miller vs Ban Potchefstroom 2017

35 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

37 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

39 Johnson Charles vs SA Centurion 2023

40 Sanju Samson vs Ban Hyderabad 2024

Most runs by an Indian batter in powerplay

Abhishek Sharma scored 58 runs in the powerplay breaking the two-year-old record from Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 53 runs in the powerplay in the fixture against Australia in Trivandrum in 2023.