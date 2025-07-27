IND vs ENG: Difficult To Get My Head Around Captain-Coach Combination, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Hyderabad: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar didn’t hold back his words after reacting to India’s lacklustre performance in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. England took a lead of 311 runs in the first innings and put India on the back foot. The English side posted 669 on the scoreboard in response to India’s 358 thanks to two centuries and three half-centuries in the English innings, including Joe Root’s monstrous knock of 150 runs.

Reflecting on India’s performance in the Test match, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the decision-making setup in the national side, citing an example from his playing days.

“Look, I mean we didn't have coaches, we just had, you know, former players as managers or assistant managers of the team… they were not coaches but the kind of people you actually went up to and talked… they would give you some advice at lunchtime or at the end of the day's play or on the eve of the game. So it's difficult, you know, for me to get my head around the captains and the coaches combination,” Gavaskar said while speaking on Sony Sports.

“When I was captain we had nobody who was a former player to be honest. I had Commander Durrani once, and I had Raj Singh Dungarpur. The only time was Irapalli Prasanna, and he was brilliant.”

There has been chatter around Shardul Thakur’s inclusion in the team as he bowled the least number of overs (11) in the first innings for India. The right-handed medium-pacer was included in the team as an all-rounder, but his utilisation as a bowler has been under criticism.

“You can't say that he didn't want somebody like, you know, maybe in Shardul Thakur's case or Kuldeep Yadav's case... maybe Shubman didn't want Shardul in the team and wanted Kuldeep in the team. He should have had them in the team. He is the captain,” he added.

“He's going to be... I mean people are going to talk about him and his captaincy out there so it's got to be his call really. And I know for the sake of showing everything is hunky dory that these things might not come out. The fact is that the captain is the one who is responsible for the team. He's the one who's going to be leading those 11 players. Simple as that.”