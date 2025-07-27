ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Equals Don Bradman’s Unique Feat; Becomes First Indian Captain With 700-Plus Runs

Shubman Gill equalled Don Bradman’s unique feat during his stellar hundred in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Shubman Gill Becomes First Indian Captain With 700 Runs In Away Test Series
File Photo: Shuman Gill (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST

Updated : July 27, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST

Hyderabad: India Test skipper Shuman Gill continued his stellar run in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with a gritty century in the fourth match of the series in Manchester. Gill played a knock of 103 runs and equalled a world record jointly held by Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar. Gill joined an exclusive club of captains to score four centuries in a Test series.

Most centuries by a captain in a single Test series

Shubman Gill: 4 vs England in England

Don Bradman: 4 vs India in Australia

Sunil Gavaskar: 4 vs West Indies in India

First captain with four centuries on debut series

Gill has become the first skipper to amass four centuries on his debut Test series. He was earlier on equal terms with five other players slamming three tons in the debut series. The 25-year-old overtook Warwick Armstrong, Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith, all of whom had racked up three centuries in their debut Test series as Indian captain.

First India captain to score 700-plus runs in an away Test series

Gill reached the milestone in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with a knock of 103 runs. The 25-year-old joined an exclusive list of captains to notch up 700-plus runs in a single Test series, which includes Sir Don Bradman (twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith.

Also, the right-handed batter is now the third Indian to breach the 700-run mark in a Test series, after Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill has also jumped to third place in the list of Indian batters with the most runs in a Test series after Sunil Gavaskar.

700-plus runs in a Test series for India

774 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1971 (Away)

732 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79 (Home)

722* - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025 (Away)

712 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs ENG, 2024 (Home)

After India was reduced to 0/2 in the second innings, the duo of Rahul and Gill added 188 runs for the third wicket. The two blunted the new ball on the penultimate day of the Test match and put India in a position where they can draw the encounter.

