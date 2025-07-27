IND vs ENG: Will Rishabh Pant Bat In Second Innings? Batting Coach Comes Up With New Update

Hyderabad: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been one of the prolific performers in red-ball cricket for the country. However, the 27-year-old suffered a toe injury on the opening day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The injury raised concerns about him walking into bat on the last day of the match for the national side.

However, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has opined that Pant will bat if needed in the press conference after Day 4.

“KL Rahul has been outstanding throughout the series. I think Rishabh Pant will bat tomorrow,” he stated.

Pant fractured toe

Pant suffered a toe injury while playing a reverse sweep on the opening day of the Test, which led to him being retired out. The left-handed batter continued his innings almost on one foot and smashed 54 runs off 75 deliveries.

Reportedly, Pant has been advised to take six weeks of rest and is expected not to walk in the middle. But he eventually hobbled out to bat after the dismissal of Shardul Thakur and played a gritty innings.

Kotak praised KL Rahul and Shubman Gill

Indian batter Rahul and Gill stitched a 174-run partnership for the third wicket after India lost two wickets for zero. Rahul was unbeaten on 87 runs while Gill stayed Not Out on 78 runs. The duo put India in a position where they can go for a draw on the last day of the Test match.

“A five-day wicket will have wear and tear, but it is playing fine, barring the odd ball turning. They batted with a lot of belief and determination. It is tough when you lose two early wickets. But I think at lunchtime also, they had that belief that we will take some time, see the first 10-15 overs and then take it from there. So, absolutely brilliant the way they batted,” Kotak added.