IND vs ENG: ‘These Are Double Standards’ Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Ben Stokes After Handshake Drama At Manchester

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has ripped apart the English team for their behaviour during the last session of the fifth and final day of the Manchester Test.

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy ended in a draw on Sunday as India escaped a defeat in a do-or-die contest. Centuries from Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja and a half-century from KL Rahul saved the day for the visitors. However, the limelight was stolen by an incident which saw England captain Ben Stokes getting angry at the Indian team not accepting his offer for a draw when Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were heading towards a century.

Ashwin calls Stokes’ behaviour a double standard

After the incident, there has been a lot of chatter around Stokes’ behaviour and former Indian cricketer R Ashwin has also jumped into the discussion, slamming the Englishmen for their behaviour.

"Double standards are these. You are frustrated. You can fight with your players, you can punch the ball. Do whatever. But by shaking hands, you are saying 'I am frustrated, you also do not make a 100. You also go crying.'How can it be like this. You are saying, 'I am unhappy. You also don't be happy. He has worked since morning. He has played Archer. Matthew Hogard, Darren Gough. Andrew Flintoff. All bowlers you bowled, he played. Should he leave a century?,” Ashwin stated on his YouTube Channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'

'Your question was 'do you want to make a century against Harry Brook?' No. He wants to make a 100. Bring Andrew Flintoff, we did not say no. You are bowling Harry Brook. That is your mistake not ours. I want to ask Zak Crawley, what is your role?.”

England players vs Jadeja and Sundar

The two left-handers were on unbeaten 89 each and had centuries in sight. They refused to leave the field when the England players wanted to offer a draw. The move triggered the English camp, and the players were seen having a go at the Indian batters. Stokes asked Jadeja if he really wanted to get a hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Also, Crawley stated that the duo should have batted faster if they wanted to score a century.

The Indian batters handled the situation with smiles. Eventually, both the batters amassed a hundred, and the match was called off with a handshake. However, the whole incident left a sour taste in the mouths of Indian fans and the spectators.