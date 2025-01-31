ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Fourth T20I Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After a dominating victory in Rajkot, Jos Buttler-led England will now aim to emerge triumphant in Pune and level the series before both sides head towards Mumbai for the fifth and final T20I at Wankhede Stadium.

England will take on India in the fourth T20I of the ongoing 5-match series on Friday, January 31. The visitors had to win the third game to keep themselves alive in the series and they will look to repeat their last game heroics in this one.

Asked to bat first, the Three Lions post a competitive total of 171 runs after 20 overs of play. India's star spinner Varun Chakravarthy again ripped through the English middle order as he finished with a 5-wicket haul as they were reduced to at 127 for 8 after they saw themselves going strong at one stage on 83 for 1. All-rounder Liam Livingstone however came to the rescue with a good knock of 43 after opener Ben Duckett scored 51 on top of the order.

In the chase of 172, India's batters struggled against England's spin and pace attack. Men in Blue concluded their innings at 145 for 9.

Amid the GBS outbreak, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has made elaborate arrangements for the fourth T20I. The MCA will host the T20I match after two years, having the last T20I match was back in January 5, 2023, between India and Sri Lanka. The crickets association have made preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the T20I as the MCA will provide free drinking water to all spectators, MCA Joint Secretary Santosh Bobde told ETV Bharat.

"The number of GBS cases is increasing, and we are following the state government’s instructions. Water at our stadium is purified through a three-step process before being provided to spectators free of cost," Bobde said.

Here are all the details of the 4th T20I between India and England:

When will India vs England 4th T20I match take place?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will take place on January 31.