IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Selection Puzzle for India; Both Teams Eye Lead in Series

Rajkot(Gujarat): Mumbaikar Sarfaraz Khan or Karnataka's elegant batter Devdutt Padikkal or both? This question is faced by the Indian team management before the third Test match against England, which will be played here from Thursday.

With Virat Kohli unavailable, Shreyas Iyer excluded and KL Rahul still recovering from an injury, there are vacancies in India's middle order and it could be well that Sarfaraz, who has had a prolific run in the domestic circuit could end up making his much awaited debut.

The Indian top order won't be tinkered with as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a strong statement with spectacular double hundred in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who would open with his fellow 'Mumbaikar, would be keen to be among the runs.

One down Shubman Gill silenced his critics by scoring a much needed hundred in Visakhapatnam in the second position and that knock probably has cemented his position. The stylish right handed batter would be more than keen to continue from where he left and take the England attack to task at a batting friendly track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, which will be known as Niranjan Shah Stadium, since this late evening.

Rajat Patidar, who made his Test debut in Visakhapatnam, could be given another chance by the team management in Rajkot. Sarfaraz or Devdutt could in all likelihood make his debut and play in the middle order, which is inexperienced right now.

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has been given a long rope by the team management but he hasn't been able to deliver, particularly with the bat. Young Dhruv Jurel, who is waiting in the wings, could make his Test debut, but the men who matter, who think otherwise, then Bharat could get one final chance.

Another change for the Rohit Sharma led side could be that local boy Ravindra Jadeja, if fit, could straight away walk into the play XI and in all likelihood chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could make way for his senior pro.

Jadeja, an all-rounder, who can also bat, will provide cushion, in case the top and middle order falter. Jadeja practised with the Indian team and could play the Test. Axar Patel will be the third specialist spinner.

Meanwhile, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, is on the cusp of reaching 500 Test wickets, and he would like to achieve the feat at Rajkot. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is the leading wicket taker in the series, will continue to lead the bowling attack.

"Very excited for Ashwin close to 500 wickets. I thought he would complete in first Test itself but whatever is in destiny... he will now complete in my hometown Rajkot," said Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, England will look bounce back in the series after suffering a defeat in the second Test. For England, the form of skipper Ben Stokes, Olive Pipe and Joe Root will be crucial. Stokes in particular hasn't been exactly among runs and so he would be keen to get runs under his belt.

On the cusp of his 100th Test, Ben Stokes would like to look back at the fine 128 here he made at the SCA stadium in the drawn Test of the 2016 tour. His leadership has been inspiring thus far in the series and one can expect more bold calls from him over the course of the next five days.

England could play two pacers - experienced James Anderson and Mark Wood and two spinners for the game in Rajkot. The pitch in Rajkot is expected to be friendly for batters and could also help the spinners.

Match starts at 9.30 AM.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shoaib Bashir, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.