IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story to Applaud Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, Jurel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 51 minutes ago

The veteran India batter Rohit Sharma appreciated the southpaw opener Yashavi Jaiswal, debutants Safaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel through Instagram story for their exceptional effort during the third Test match in Rajkot on Sunday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma appreciated opener Yashavi Jaiswal, debutants Safaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel through Instagram story for their exceptional effort during the third Test match in Rajkot, which India won on Sunday by 434 runs.

Hyderabad: India skipper Rohit Sharma applauded three young architects of the host’s historic victory in the third Test of the five-match series against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

On Monday, the India captain shared a story on his official Instagram handle, parsing double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, and debutants Sarfaraz Khan and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who have played a vital role in India’s 434-run victory over the visitors, biggest ever win in terms of runs margin.

Rohit, who scored a dogged century in the first innings of the Rajkot Test, posted Jaiswal, Sarfaraz and Jurel’s photo on the story and wrote, “Ye Aajkal ke bacche (kids these days I tell you)!"

The right-hand batter added photos of the wicket-keeper Jurel running out England opener Ben Duckett and Jaiswal and Sarfaraz celebrating the southpaw's record-breaking double century.

Jaiswal, who smashed 224 runs in the match, broke many records during his unbeaten knock of 214 runs in the second innings. He also became the third Indian to smash two consecutive double hundreds after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli. He is the only second left-handed batter to amass over 500 runs in a series after former India skipper Sourav Ganguly (534 vs Pakistan in 2007).

File: Rohit Sharma instagram story snapshot

The 22-year-old became the batter to hit the most sixes in a Test series for India with 20 maximums, overtaking his captain's tally of 19 sixes against South Africa in 2019. Jaiswal also became the joint record holder with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram for the highest number of sixes in an innings of red-ball format.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 68 runs on the fourth day of the third Test between India and England to join an elite list of cricketers, that includes legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The 26-year-old smacked three sixes during his stay at the crease and became the fourth batter to register 50+ scores in each innings on his Test debut for India.

