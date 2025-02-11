ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Third ODI Live Streaming?

India will be up against England in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG ODI Series
File Photo: India vs England 3rd ODI (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 3:41 PM IST

Cuttack: India will square off against England in the third ODI of the three-match series. After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series courtesy of an outstanding team performance. Rohit Sharma played a sensational knock of 119 runs from 90 deliveries laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Shubman Gill scored 60 runs and helped the team chase a target of 305 runs with 33 balls to spare.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root scored half-centuries for the team playing a crucial role in the total of 304 runs. Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets for the Indian team.

Indian batting unit has been performing brilliantly in the series and Rohit Sharma’s return to form in the last match are good sign for the national side. Also, India’s spin attack has been very effective against the English outfit and the batters haven’t been able to handle the Indian spinners with ease.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have met on 108 occasions with India winning more contests. India have won 59 matches while England have been victorious in 44 matches. Three of the matches ended in no result while two fixtures ended in a tie.

Full Squads

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Broadcast & Streaming Details

What: IDFC FIRST Bank India vs England - 3rd ODI

When: February 12, 2025

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Television broadcast: Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD)

