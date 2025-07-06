History Favours India As England Chase Daunting 608-Run Target In Birmingham

Hyderabad: India conceded a loss in the opening Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley, Leeds, after failing to defend a target of 371. However, with the proceedings on Day 5 starting, India have a chance to bounce back in the match, and the records also give them an edge over the opponents. England have a disappointing record while chasing 600-plus targets in Tests, and so India can work on that to secure a triumph in the match.

Gill standout performer, Siraj takes six wickets

Shubman Gill has been the standout performer for the Indian team, leading with his performance. He amassed 430 runs in the match across two innings - 269 in the first and 161 in the second. Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, taking six wickets, while Akash Deep claimed four wickets.

India’s strong record while defending 600-plus

It is only the second time that India have set a target of 600 or more in Test cricket. The previous instance was in 2009 against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India had set a target of 617 for the Black Caps and the match ended in a draw as New Zealand finished their innings at 281/8.

India have a strong record while defending targets between 500 to 600 winning nine out of 10 Test matches. But, they script a first defending a target of 600 or more for the first time in Test cricket.

England’s disappointing record

England would not want to look at their track record while chasing 600 or more. Out of the 10 matches where they faced the stiff challenge to take on the daunting target, the team has ended up on the losing side nine times. They have lost only twice on home soil while chasing 708 against Australia at the Kennington Oval in 1934, and again in 1950 against the West Indies.

The only time England managed to salvage a draw while hunting down a 600-plus target was in March 1939 against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban.

Here are the instances of England chasing 600 plus