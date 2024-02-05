IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India thrash England by 106 runs, level series by 1-1

Visakhapatnam: India skittled out England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to secure a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test here on Monday. England lost the remaining nine wickets inside two session and were bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the five-match series 1-1.
England began day four at 67 for one, chasing a record target of 399. They were bowled out for 292 in the extended afternoon session. Ravichandran Ashwin, who remained one short from 500 wicket landmark after picking two crucial wickets in the first session and then Bumrah with his fiery pace took three wickets well supported by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav restricted England to 292. R Ashwin stayed one wicket away from completing 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket haul.
Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73.
India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay. India had lost the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad while the third Test will be played at Rajkot from February 15.
LIVE ACTION OF THE DAY 4 STARTS HERE
- Over 69.2 (292)
Bumrah finishes things off for India. He knocks Hartley over to win a match for the country and level the series by 1-1. The right-arm pacer claims his beat match figures in India with nine wicket for 91 runs of 33.1 overs he bowled in the Test.
- Over 67.3 (281/9)
Fifty partnership completed between Hartley and Foakes which helped England put up semblance of fight was broken as Foakes got out in a delivery that moved away from him. The batsman nicked in Mukesh's delivery as the wicket keeper KS Bharat took an easy catch.
- Over 62 (268/7)
Fifty partnership completed between Hartley and Foakes in quick time and it has started to hurt India now. They need only 129 runs to win this game and have cushion of two more wickets.
- Over 62 (268/7)
Kuldeep creates a chance and Rohit Sharma couldn't even get hand to it and England get the four as well. Kuldeep bowls it fuller on the stumps, Hartley tries to defend it but balls take the outside edge of the bat and passes through between keeper and slip for a four. Partnership enter into 40's now.
- Over 61 (257/7)
The Hartley-Foakes partnership crosses 30-run mark now. India can't afford to allow them to make it 70 run partnership as it can open the ways for England to make an comeback in the game.
- Over 60 (254/7)
Unlucky for Kuldeep as the bowl kisses the outside edge and races away to the fence. Seven runs came from the over with three singles. 250-up for England, but still need 145 runs to win the match.
- Over 59 (247/7)
Just two singles came from the Ashwin's over. England just three runs away from the 250-mark.
- Over 58 (245/7)
India will have to get rid of this partnership before this starts hurting. This two have accumulated 25 runs in just 31 balls including two sixes and as many fours. This is the first over in which England batters haven't scored a boundary since Stokes wicket.
- Over 57 (242/7)
A loud appeal for LBW, but umpire says not out, so is the wicket-keeper Bharath as it hit the bat first. No but Ashwin convinces his captain and Rohit goes for it and it was visible that the ball didn't even kiss the pad, it was clearly of the bat. Indian lose their review. And on the very next ball, Hartley comes down the pitch plays it straight over the head of umpire for a boundary.
- Over 56 (238/7)
England batters are just dealing in boundaries since the wicket of Ben Stokes. Foakes sails it out of the park for a six.
- Over 55 (232/7)
Hartley shimmies down the pitch and whacks it over mid-wicket for maximum. Ashwin had tossed up that delivery and Hartley luckily connected it beautifully. Just a six came from the over.
- Over 54 (226/7)
Ben Foakes is playing his shot, not much thinking about the scoreboard. Kuldeep a bowled a tempting delivery to Ben Foakes, asking him to come forward and drive it towards the cover to find a gap between bat and pad. However, Foakes played it firmly and took a four. The last delivery kept low, Ben Foakes was lying on the backfoot but somehow he managed to get bat on it. Six runs came from the over.
- Over 53 (220/7)
England lost their skipper through runout, a last thing they would have wanted. It's all going in India's way here at VDCA stadium. Shreyas Iyer, who hasn't been in his best form with the bat, made his impact with the brilliant direct hit to send Ben Stokes back. Stokes started off so slowly and when he realised that he needs to hurry, it was too late as the left-hand batter was inch outside the crease.
- Over 52 (217/6)
Kuldeep Yadav nicely mixing up googly with his leg spinner. Just a single from the over
- Over 51 (216/6)
Ashwin replaces Bumrah. Ashwin need only one wicket to become second Indian bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. He bowls it tight into the stumps. Couple of runs came from the over.
- Over 50 (214/6)
Five beautiful deliveries, fuller, into the stumps, but finishes with a short delivery and Stokes put it towards deep point, Axar makes fumble and help England get a four where there was only a single.
- Over 49 (210/6)
Foakes press his frontfoot forward and drives it back towards the bowler for a boundary. However, Bumrah then made an comeback in the over, teasing the right-hand batter to play outside off delivery. Only four runs came from the over.
- Over 48 (206/6)
Only three runs came from the over. England still need 189 runs to win.
- Over 47 (203/6)
Great display of fast bowling on Indian pitches from Jasprit Bumrah. He is so accurate that batters are finding it difficult to handle and score against. Kuldeep continues to tempt batters to come forward, giving himself a best chance to pick wicket, keeping with all three options open - Catch, LBW and bowled.
- Over 43 (195/6)
Bumrah bowls two lethal overs against two new batters on the crease- Ben Foakes and Ben Stokes. He is bowling on nice pace and line compared to previous spell, troubling batter to score on. Kuldeep, on the other hand, keeping it tight and into the stumps.
- Over 40 (184/6)
Bowling change have worked for India as wickets come from both the ends. England first lose Crawley and then lost Bairstow. It was straight full and into the stumps and Bairstow missed the ball completely and was plumb clearly. He reviewed it, but third umpire asked the field umpire to stay with his decision. India win this session with five big wickets while England scored 117 runs.
- Over 40 (184/5)
Change in the bowling from the other end as well. Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack for the first time on Day 4. Huge Appeal against the well set Zak Crawley for the LBW, its look tight ad he is gone. Crawley fails to read the wrong one from the chinaman Kuldeep and was looking to play with hand, going backfoot but finds himself right in front of the stumps. England still need 204 run to win the match while India are nicely placed with last pair of recognized batters on the crease.
- Over 40 (184/4)
Rohit Sharma makes a bowling change as Jasprit Bumrah replaces Axar Patel in the attack. Bumrah will be looking to bowl outside off stump - near fourth stump line similar to first innings, the way he took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow, who has shown good footwork so far against spin, takes his presses forward towards the good length, fifth stump line delivery and drives it through the gap between covers and mid-off and then steers the similar bowl towards point area for a boundary.
- Over 37 (174/4)
England have scored 107 runs in 23 overs at the run-rate of 4.65 and lost three wickets including Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Ashwin has been a pick from the bowler, who is using all his experience to put England batters under the pump.
- Over 35 (166/4)
Indian spinners have reduced down the scoring rate. However, the pitch hasn't misbehaved so much and bowl is coming nicely on the bat. But again an odd ball is staying low. India need a wicket of Zak Crawley, who is well settled and batting on 65 now.
- Over 32 (154/4)
Root shimmies down the pitch and tries to drag it from outside off and hit it over mid-on, failed to reach the ball and throws his bat towards ball with a no body balance at all. Axar Patel completes the catch at backward point. India removes opponents best batter. Ashwin is just one wicket away from the 500 Test wickets landmark.
- Over 30 (149/3)
Root off the mark with a first ball boundary. He gets into position to play reverse sweep, Ashwin sees it and bowl fuller but the right-hand batter manages it to stear it away toward third man boundary.
- Over 28.2 (132/3)
R Ashwin sends back dangerous Ollie Pope back to the pavilion. He goes on the backfoot tries to play finer, but couldn't make a proper contact with the bat and Rohit Sharma did better to hold on to it. After leaking few quick runs, India making their comeback with two wickets in quick succession. Joe Root comes into the middle at number five.
- Over 26 (125/1)
Zak Crawley gets to his half century in a style. He shimmies down the pitch and whacks it over mid-off for a boundary. Ollie Pope continues to find the gaps with an ease and scored two back to back boundaries. 13 runs came from the Axar's seventh over.
- Over 25 (112/1)
R Ashwin comes into the attack, replacing Jasprit Bumrah. Huge appeal for a caught behind against Ollie Pope who went for a sweep shot, but umpire thinks otherwise. The replay shows huge gap between bat and a ball. Just three runs came from the over.
- Over 24 (109/1)
Ollie Pope brings up his reverse and conventional sweeps into play without wasting time. He reverse sweeps Axar for a boundary towards third-man region. However, it wasn't a bad ball either from the left-arm orthodox spinner.
- Over 23 (105/1)
Bumrah continues to beat the batters outside off stump with a odd ball staying low. He will have to come closer to the wickets and make batters play and if from there ball stays low, he will have the best chance to pick a wicket.
- Over 22 (99/1)
Axar Patel provides a much needed breakthrough for India. Rehand Ahmed fails to make the most out of the chance he got two balls earlier. He went on the backfoot, ball didn't bounce much and misses out on a straight delivery. He found himself in front of the stumps. Umpire had no hesitation in giving it out. England lose their second. Two balls earlier, Rohit Sharma failed to grab a diving catch in first slip otherwise it could have been a catch of the match.
- Over 19 (82/1)
It's a maiden over. Bumrah still being able to swing the 19 over old ball, but bowling too outside off stumps. He needs to come closer and make batter play almost every ball to provide a much needed breakthrough to India.
- Over 18 (82/1)
The night watchman Rehan Ahmed smashed two consecutive boundary against Axar Patel as he continues to swing the bat in the line of the ball. Rehan is batting on 19 off 20 balls now. The partnership is hurting India badly.
- Over 16 (69/1)
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel starting from the other end. Two singles came from the over with a nervy shot from the night watchman Rehan Ahmed.
- Over 15 (67/1)
Jasprit Bumrah starts with a maiden over, finds the correct line and length right from the first ball. He also gets some swing through the air.