IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India thrash England by 106 runs, level series by 1-1

Visakhapatnam: India skittled out England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to secure a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test here on Monday. England lost the remaining nine wickets inside two session and were bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the five-match series 1-1.

England began day four at 67 for one, chasing a record target of 399. They were bowled out for 292 in the extended afternoon session. Ravichandran Ashwin, who remained one short from 500 wicket landmark after picking two crucial wickets in the first session and then Bumrah with his fiery pace took three wickets well supported by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav restricted England to 292. R Ashwin stayed one wicket away from completing 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket haul.

Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73.

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay. India had lost the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad while the third Test will be played at Rajkot from February 15.

LIVE ACTION OF THE DAY 4 STARTS HERE