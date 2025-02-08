IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Major Record As Indian Opener

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of becoming India's second-leading run-getter as opener across formats of international cricket. Rohit has a great opportunity to achieve the milestone during the 2nd ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.
Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is in second spot with 15335 runs from 346 matches at an average of 48.07. The 37-year-old Rohit is only 50 runs short of Tendulkar’s tally, having scored 15285 runs from 342 matches at an average of 45.22.
Virender Sehwag is the leading international run-scorer among Indian openers who has amassed 15758 runs from 321 matches at an average of 41.90.
Rohit is currently eighth in the list of most runs by an Indian in international cricket. Sanath Jayasuriya holds the top spot, followed by Chris Gayle, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes, Sehwag and Tendulkar.
In ODIs, the Nagpur-born Rohit has racked up 8838 runs from 179 ODIs at an average of 55.23. He also has 2797 runs as an opener in Test cricket and 3750 runs in T20Is.
Most runs by openers in international cricket
- Sanath Jayasuriya - 19298 runs from 506 matches
- Chris Gayle - 18867 runs from 441 matches
- David Warner - 18744 runs from 374 matches
- Graeme Smith - 16950 runs from 342 matches
- Desmond Haynes - 16120 runs from 354 matches
- Virender Sehwag - 16119 runs from 332 matches
- Sachin Tendulkar - 15335 runs from 346 matches
- Rohit Sharma - 15285 runs from 342 matches