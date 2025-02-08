ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Major Record As Indian Opener

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of becoming India's second-leading run-getter as opener across formats of international cricket. Rohit has a great opportunity to achieve the milestone during the 2nd ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is in second spot with 15335 runs from 346 matches at an average of 48.07. The 37-year-old Rohit is only 50 runs short of Tendulkar’s tally, having scored 15285 runs from 342 matches at an average of 45.22.

Virender Sehwag is the leading international run-scorer among Indian openers who has amassed 15758 runs from 321 matches at an average of 41.90.