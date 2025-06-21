ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st Test: From ‘Stupid’ To ‘Lovely’; Commentators Praise Pant After He Shatters Dhoni’s Record

Rishabh Pant played a masterful knock on the second day of the first Test between India and England in Headingley.

India vs England 1st Test
File Photo: Rishabh Pant (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: Star India batter Rishabh Pant produced some fireworks on the second day of the first Test between India and England to smash a century at Hedingley, Leeds. The Indian team is dominating the proceedings in the Test match so far, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Pant smashed a scintillating hundred on the second day of the fixture with a knock of 134 runs to surpass MS Dhoni to achieve a special feat.

Also, commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle showered praise on the left-handed batter.

India 454/7 by the end of session 1

India kicked off the day on 359/3 with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill at the crease. Pant started his innings on 65 Not Out and raced to his century in quick time. Especially, he started switching gears after completing his century and raced to 134 in quick time. During his knock laced with 12 boundaries and six maximums, Pant surpassed MS Dhoni to script a record.

The Indian team suffered a collapse and were reduced to 454/7 from 430/3 in quick time. The team was heading for a huge total, but reaching 500 seemed to be a tough task for the visitors.

Pant overtakes MS Dhoni

Pant overtook Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper to score the most centuries in Test cricket. He now has seven red-ball hundreds to his name, surpassing the previous record of MS Dhoni to smash six hundreds in the longest format of the match.

Wriddhiman Saha has scored three hundred for the Indian team in the Tests.

Praise from the commentary box

Commentators duo of Harsha Bhogale and Sunil Gavaskar hailed Rishabh Pant for a sensational hundred.

A few days back, Sunil Gavaskar had uttered ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ after the Indian wicketkeeper got out while playing a careless shot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he looked happy after Pant’s knock and praised him with the words - Superb, Superb, Superb.

Harsha Bhogale also called the innings ‘lovely, lovely, lovely’.

