IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Equals Don Bradman's Record; Steve Smith At The Top Of Elite List

Hyderabad: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his scintillating form in the ongoing Test against England at Headingley. The left-handed batter had scored a century in the first innings and played a key role in taking India to a dominant position in the second innings as well, with a brilliant knock on the fourth day of the Test.

With his impactful innings, Pant joined an exclusive club headed by Australian batter Steve Smith. He joined Sir Don Bradman, Hansie Cronje, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, and Daryl Mitchell in the list of visiting batters with five consecutive 50+ scores in England.

In his last five Test innings in England, Pant has registered scores of 50, 146, 57, 134, 50*, showing a consistent run.

The left-handed batter also registered the highest match aggregate for a designated wicketkeeper in a Test in England, surpassing Alec Stewart's tally of 204 (40 and 164) against South Africa at Old Trafford in 1998. Pant went on to smash a hundred in the second innings as well, knocking centuries in both innings.

Earlier, Pant scripted a couple of records during the Test match. He surpassed MS Dhoni to own the most dismissals by an Asian wicketkeeper in SENA countries (110). The previous best was from MS Dhoni, who has 109 dismissals in SENA countries from 55 innings.

Also, Pant became the third Indian wicketkeeper to take 150 Test catches after MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani.

The Indian team started the day 90/2 and lost the wicket of Shubman Gill a few overs into the first session. However, the duo of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant took charge of things afterwards, building a massive partnership. KL Rahul amassed a ton while the latter played a knock that tilted the game in India's favour.

Both teams posted huge scores in the first innings, and India took a narrow six-run lead. While the trio of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries, Jasprit Bumrah shone by taking five wickets.