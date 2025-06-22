IND vs ENG 1st Test: India Leads At ‘Leeds’; Bumrah Equals Kapil Dev’s Milestone

Hyderabad: The first Test between India and England has turned out to be an exciting contest so far, with batters from both sides producing a clinical display. England posted 465 in the first innings before being bundled out by the second session of the third day of the fixture. Ollie Pope scored a century with a knock of 106 runs while Harry Brook was dismissed on 99 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked a record five-wicket haul while Prasidh Krishna scalped three wickets.

England came up with a strong response to India’s total of 471 as their batters produced a clinical display, and sloppy fielding from the Indian players also helped their cause. While Brook missed the century milestone only by one run, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes chipped in with handy contributions of 40 and 38, respectively.

Harry Brook’s unlucky knock

Brook’s luck in the Leeds Test ran out as the star England batter was dismissed on 99 in the first fixture of the series between India and England. The right-handed batter tried to smack a pull shot to complete his ninth hundred on the bowling of Prasidh Krisha, and he was caught in the deep by Shardul Thakur.

Brook survived a couple of chances in the Test. He was caught on Day 2, but Bumrah had overstepped, and the dismissal was reversed. He made the Indian team pay the price for their mistakes with a blistering half-century. Also, Rishabh Pant dropped Brook off Jadeja’s bowling.

Notably, Brook became the 16th batter to be dismissed on 99. The last England batter to be dismissed on 99 was Jonny Bairstow, who was out just one run away from the milestone during his innings against South Africa in 2017.

Rishabh Pant records

Pant scripted a couple of records during the Test match. He surpassed MS Dhoni to own the most dismissals by an Asian wicketkeeper in SENA countries (110). The previous best was from MS Dhoni, who has 109 dismissals in SENA countries from 55 innings.

Also, Pant became the third Indian wicketkeeper to take 150 Test catches after MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani.

Bumrah joins Kapil Dev in elite list

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a prolific spell in the first innings, taking five wickets and equalled Kapil Dev in an elite list. He is now the joint leader with the legendary India all-rounder in the list of players taking the most five-fors for India away from home in Test cricket.

Most five-fers for India in away Tests