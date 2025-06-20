ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl, Sai Sudharsan Handed Test Debut By India

England have won the toss and chosen to field first in the first Test of the five-match Test series at Hedingley, Leeds.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST

Updated : June 20, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST

Leeds: The five-match Test series between India and England will commence with the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. England won the toss and chose to field. The Indian team, led by Shubman Gil, includes a few fresh faces in the team. The team also fielded young gun Sai Sudharsan, who was handed a Test debut. He received the Test cap from veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara before the toss.

England captain Ben Stokes stated that they want to capitalise on early conditions, which are usually helpful for the fast bowlers.

"We'll bowl. Headingley is a very good cricket wicket. We've had some really good games here. Want to try and use the early conditions. Been a long time coming, bit strange that this is just the second series, but we're ready. It's been mixed, some lads have played county cricket, and we've had three days of really good cricket. Usual suspects in the top seven, Woakes, Brydon, Bashir, Tongue, and myself make up the bowling," he said after winning the toss.

India captain Shubman Gill also said that he would have opted to bowl in case of winning the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well, might be a bit tough in the first session, but it should be good to bat on later. Sun is out, should be a good batting deck for us. Preparation has been amazing, we played a practice game in Beckenham, lads are feeling great. Sai makes his debut, and Karun comes in. Sai will bat at three," he shared his views.

The Indian team will be in competitive action for the first time after the retirements of two stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Thus, they have an inexperienced batting order which includes the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair. England, on the other hand, boasts a strong battling lineup, but they will enter the match with a pace attack that includes fresh faces in the form of Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue.

Karun Nair is playing in the Indian Test team after a gap of eight years, and he stands fourth in the list of players who missed the most Test matches between two Test appearances, with a gap of 77 Test matches.

Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

