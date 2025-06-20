IND vs ENG 1st Test: India Suffer Couple Of Blows After Solid Opening Partnership At End Of Session 1

Hyderabad: The Indian team got off to a steady start in the first session of Day 1 of the India vs England first Test played at Headingley, Leeds. However, England bounced back in the last few minutes to dismiss a couple of batters and share the first session amongst themselves.

For an hour and 54 minutes, the Men in Blue were running away with the game as the duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed 91 runs from 24.5 overs for the first wicket. Rahul was playing on 42 runs while Jaiswal was also heading for a half-century.

However, the tragedy struck in the 25th over as Brydon Carse bowled a full delivery outside off to tempt the Indian opener. Rahul got caught in the trap and chased the ball to play a cover drive. He nicked the ball as it seemed away a bit from him, and Joe Root, who was stationed at the first slip, grabbed the catch.

Sai Sudharsan, who was making his Test debut, was looking nervous as soon as he set foot on the ground. He was struggling to find the rhythm and was beaten multiple times. Ben Stokes sent him back to the pavilion, cutting short his stay at the crease to just four balls.

The English all-rounder placed two leg-slips and bowled a delivery wide outside leg to the 23-year-old. The batter tried to play a flick on the delivery and ended up edging it towards gloveman Jamie Smith, who made no mistake in grabbing an easy catch.

While the team was heading for an edge over the opponents, the two quick wickets reduced them to 92/2 at the end of the first session.

Sai Sudharsan’s debut, Karun Nair's return after eight years

The Indian team handed a Test debut to Sai Sudharsan ahead of the match and revealed the mystery over the No.3 batter after Virat Kohli’s retirement. Karun Nair also returned to the Indian test team after eight years, and he will bat at No. 6 according to the lineup furnished by the team after the toss.

The Indian team are going through a transition phase after the retirements of Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Thus, the series will be crucial for the team as they take on England in the challenging conditions.