IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Gus Atkinson Returns To National Side After 13-Month Hiatus; Buttler To Lead National Side

Kolkata: England have announced their playing XI for the first T20I against India to be played on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens stadium. Right-arm pacer Gus Atkinson has returned to the English side after last playing for the English outfit on the tour to West Indies in December 2023. Atkinson has played three T20Is so far claiming six wickets from them with an economy of 9.50.

Along with Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton and Mark Wood will make up the pace department of the English side. Adil Rashid is the sole spin specialist in the team while Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will also provide some overs of spin bowling for the team.

India have announced their squad for the England series which marks the return of Mohammed Shami to the team. Jasprit Bumrah was left out of the squad while Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were also excluded. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel were picked as the wicketkeeping options in the team.

England have emerged triumphant in the 11 out of 24 T20Is against India since the first meeting between the two teams at the Kingsmead in Durban. In India, England have won five matches out of 11. However, they haven’t been able to win any bilateral series in India since their 1-0 win in 2011.

India will be squaring off against England in a five-match T20I series starting from January 22 in Kolkata, Chennai, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai.