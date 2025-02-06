IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker In India vs England Contests

Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja etched his name in the record books during the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Thursday. Jadeja picked three wickets to take his tally of wickets in India vs England ODIs to 42 with the dismissal of Jacob Bethell. James Anderson held the previous record of taking most wickets in India vs England ODI matches with 40 wickets from 31 matches at an economy of 5.17. In his 27th 50-over game, Jadeja picked three wickets to surpass the veteran England pacer.

Andrew Flintoff (37), Harbhajan Singh (36) and Javagal Srinath (35) make the top five list of the bowlers to take most wickets in the India vs England ODIs. Jadeja has an economy of 4.69 and a strike rate of 29.7.

Jadeja also achieved the feat of taking 600 international wickets becoming the third Indian spinner to do so. Also, he became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 600 international wickets.

Winning the toss, England opted to bat in the first ODI of the series against India in Nagpur. The opening duo of Phillip Salt and Ben Duckett stitched a partnership of 75 runs from just 8.5 overs. However, England lost three wickets in quick succession after the dismissal of Phillip Salt and they were soon reduced to 77/3. Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell recovered the inning with the fifties but they were dismissed by the spinners. Jadeja picked key wickets of Joe Root, and Bethell to play a vital role in restricting England to a moderate total. He also dismissed Adil Rashid to end with the bowling figures of 9-1-26-3.

England posted 248 on the scoreboard while Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each.