Question Mark On Rohit, Kohli's Form As India All Set To Take On England In 1st ODI

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is all set to play its first ODI match of the year as they will take on England in a thrilling three-match ODI series, kicking off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

The series will see the return of stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with 2023 ODI World Cup squad members such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rishabh Pant. After failing to win a single ODI match last year, the Indian team will be eager to make their mark in the 50-over format. The ODI team will also see some new faces in the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Chakraworthy, Washington Sunder and Arshdeep Singh.

After losing the T20I series, England would look to bounce back on the tour and will try to find the right combination before they head to the Pakistan for highly anticipated Champions Trophy. Notably, this is the last chance for both teams to check their bench strength and prepare strategies before the ICC tournament.

For England, the return of former skipper Joe Root, who has returned to the ODI setup after the previous ODI World Cup, brings a sense of stability that was sorely missed during the T20I series. Root has been in exceptional form this year, having scored a couple of tons in Test cricket and leading the run chart in the SA20 competition till the time was playing for Paarl Royals. This marks their first meeting in the 50-over format since their clash at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Lucknow, where India cruised to a dominant 100-run victory.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match live in India.

When is the India vs England 1st ODI?

The India vs England 1st ODI will take place on Thursday, 06 February 2025.

Where is the India vs England 1st ODI?