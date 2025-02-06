IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England First ODI Live Streaming?

Nagpur: After winning the T20I series in a dominating manner, India will take on England in a three-match ODI series. Jos Buttler will lead the English outfit and they will aim to bounce back with a win after suffering a series defeat in the shortest format. The series will be crucial for both the teams as it will work as a preparation for the Champions Trophy.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team while Mohammed Shami will return to the 50-over format after staying away from the sport due to an injury. Harshit Rana will be with the team for the first two fixtures while Varun Chakravarthy will be part of the Indian team for the third fixture. However, there is still uncertainty around Bumrah’s participation in the match.
India have played 107 matches against England, with the former winning 58 from them. England have won 44 fixtures, three ended in no result, while a couple of matches ended in a draw. The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur is expected to be a high-scoring venue will the two teams will meet for the opening fixture of the series.
Full Squads
India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Broadcast & Streaming Details
What: IDFC FIRST Bank India vs England - 1st ODI
When: February 6, 2025
Where: Nagpur
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Television broadcast: Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD)