IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Joe Root Returns To 50-Over Cricket After 14 Months As England Announces Playing XI

Hyderabad: England announced their playing XI for the opening ODI of the three-match series against India on Wednesday. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) uploaded a social media post on their ‘X’ handle to reveal the playing XI. Joe Root has returned to the format after a long gap of 14 months. Jos Buttler will captain the national side in the first fixture of the series.

Ben Duckett and Phillip Salt will open the innings for the English side, while Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler will have the responsibility of handling the middle order. Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse are the all-rounders in the side. Adil Rashid is the sole specialist spinner in the team while the pace unit comprises Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood.

Root will return to the ODIs after 24 months as he last played a 50-over game against Pakistan on November 11, 2023, at Eden Gardens. In the ODI World Cup 2023 fixture, England posted 3337/9 in the first innings and bundled out Pakistan on a total of 244. Ben Stokes played a knock of 84 runs in the fixture. Root played a key part by scoring 60 runs in the match. David Willey scalped three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers of the England team.

England’s Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood