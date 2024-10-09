Where And How To Watch Live Streaming Of Indian Cricket Team Playing Two Matches Around Same Time

Hyderabad: Indian cricket fans can have a double blast on Wednesday as they will get to see the Indian cricket team play two matches around the same time. Indian women’s team will be up against Sri Lanka while the men’s team will lock horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I of the bilateral series.

Do-or-die match for India Women

It will be a do-or-die encounter between India and New Zealand when both teams square off in the 12th match of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST.

It will be the third fixture for India in the tournament. The team was beaten by New Zealand in the first game by 58 runs but they bounced back with a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets. Thus, they will need to win the match against Sri Lanka at any cost.

The men's team will play against Bangladesh

After securing a victory in the first T20I of the series, the Indian men’s team will play against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch both matches live?

The Women’s T20 World Cup fixture between India and Sri Lanka will be telecasted on Star Sports Network while the live streaming of the match will be on Disney + Hotstar. The match will be between India and Bangladesh will be telecasted on Sports18 Network while the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema.