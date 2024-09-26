ETV Bharat / sports

Star Bangladesh All-rounder Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead Of Kanpur Test

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder has announced his decision to bid farewell to Test cricket ahead of the second Test against India in Chennai. He has said that the upcoming Test series against South Africa will be his last red-ball series.

India vs Bangladesh
File Photo: Shakib Al Hasan (AP)

Kanpur: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the Kanpur Test against India. Shakib remarked that the upcoming red-ball series against South Africa will be his last in the longest format of the game. The experienced cricketer announced his decision to hang his boots

During the pre-match conference ahead of the Kapur Test, Shakib announced that the Test series against South Africa scheduled to be played in mid-October will be his last in the longest format.

“I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last,” Shakib said during pre-match press conference, as quoted by PTI.

The announcement marks the conclusion of an illustrious Test career that kicked off in 2007. Shakib was one of the mainstays for the national side amassing 4500 runs and taking more than 230 wickets. Considered to be one of the best all-rounders in the world, Shakib also announced his retirement from the shortest-format.

"The T20I chapter has been memorable, but it's time to pass the torch to the next generation," he stated.

Shakib struggled in the T20 World Cup 2024 scoring 111 runs from seven innings with an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 106.73 and picked three wickets. The all-rounder has been crucial in the national side’s progress in world cricket over the years.

Kanpur: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the Kanpur Test against India. Shakib remarked that the upcoming red-ball series against South Africa will be his last in the longest format of the game. The experienced cricketer announced his decision to hang his boots

During the pre-match conference ahead of the Kapur Test, Shakib announced that the Test series against South Africa scheduled to be played in mid-October will be his last in the longest format.

“I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last,” Shakib said during pre-match press conference, as quoted by PTI.

The announcement marks the conclusion of an illustrious Test career that kicked off in 2007. Shakib was one of the mainstays for the national side amassing 4500 runs and taking more than 230 wickets. Considered to be one of the best all-rounders in the world, Shakib also announced his retirement from the shortest-format.

"The T20I chapter has been memorable, but it's time to pass the torch to the next generation," he stated.

Shakib struggled in the T20 World Cup 2024 scoring 111 runs from seven innings with an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 106.73 and picked three wickets. The all-rounder has been crucial in the national side’s progress in world cricket over the years.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAKIB AL HASANKANPUR TESTIND VS BANSHAKIB AL HASAN RETIREMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.