Star Bangladesh All-rounder Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead Of Kanpur Test

Kanpur: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the Kanpur Test against India. Shakib remarked that the upcoming red-ball series against South Africa will be his last in the longest format of the game. The experienced cricketer announced his decision to hang his boots

During the pre-match conference ahead of the Kapur Test, Shakib announced that the Test series against South Africa scheduled to be played in mid-October will be his last in the longest format.

“I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last,” Shakib said during pre-match press conference, as quoted by PTI.

The announcement marks the conclusion of an illustrious Test career that kicked off in 2007. Shakib was one of the mainstays for the national side amassing 4500 runs and taking more than 230 wickets. Considered to be one of the best all-rounders in the world, Shakib also announced his retirement from the shortest-format.

"The T20I chapter has been memorable, but it's time to pass the torch to the next generation," he stated.

Shakib struggled in the T20 World Cup 2024 scoring 111 runs from seven innings with an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 106.73 and picked three wickets. The all-rounder has been crucial in the national side’s progress in world cricket over the years.