IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami Breaks Mitchell Starc's Massive Record, Becomes Fastest To Achieve 'This' Feat

Dubai: India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who returned to international cricket after a gap of 14 months after recovering from an injury, scripted history as he became the fastest to complete 200 wickets in terms of ball bowled in ODI cricket. He achieved the historic milestone during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, February 20.
Shami reached the milestone with his third wicket of the match. He provided the much-needed breakthrough for India, dismissing Jaker Ali on 68 runs to attain the feat. Ali forged a record-breaking highest partnership (154) for the 6th wicket or below in the Champions Trophy with Towhid Hridoy.
Earlier, in the innings, he dismissed Bangladesh's southpaw opener Soumya Sarkar (0 off 5) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5 off 10 balls). Notably, he also became the second-fastest bowler in the world after Australia's Mitchell Starc to reach the record. Starc took 102 matches.
Before this clash, Shami needed three wickets to become the fastest player to 200 ODI wickets. He broke the record held by the current Indian cricket team's chief selector and former pacer Ajit Agarkar, who reached 200 ODI wickets in 133 innings. Overall, Australia's Mitchell Starc leads the list, having picked 200 ODI wickets from 102 innings while Shami took one more inning to reach the milestone.
Fewest balls to 200 ODI wickets
5126 Mohammed Shami
5240 Mitchell Starc
5451 Saqlain Mushtaq
5640 Brett Lee
5783 Trent Boult
5883 Waqar Younis
Fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs:
- Mitchell Starc: 102 Matches
- Mohammed Shami: 104 Matches
- Saqlain Mushtaq: 104 Matches
- Trent Boult: 107 Matches
- Brett Lee: 112 Matches
- Allan Donald: 117 Matches
Fastest Indian to 200 Wickets in ODIs
- Mohammed Shami - 103 Matches
- Ajit Agarkar - 133 Matches
- Zaheer Khan - 144 Matches
- Anil Kumble - 147 Matches
- Javagal Srinath - 147 Matches
Highest partnership for 6th wicket or below in Champions Trophy
152* Towhid Hridoy & Jaker Ali vs Ind Dubai 2025
131 Justin Kemp & Mark Boucher vs Pak Mohali 2006
122 Chris Cairns & Chris Harris vs Ind Nairobi 2000
117 Rahul Dravid & Mohd Kaif vs Zim Colombo RPS 2002