IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami Breaks Mitchell Starc's Massive Record, Becomes Fastest To Achieve 'This' Feat

Dubai: India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who returned to international cricket after a gap of 14 months after recovering from an injury, scripted history as he became the fastest to complete 200 wickets in terms of ball bowled in ODI cricket. He achieved the historic milestone during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, February 20.

Shami reached the milestone with his third wicket of the match. He provided the much-needed breakthrough for India, dismissing Jaker Ali on 68 runs to attain the feat. Ali forged a record-breaking highest partnership (154) for the 6th wicket or below in the Champions Trophy with Towhid Hridoy.

Earlier, in the innings, he dismissed Bangladesh's southpaw opener Soumya Sarkar (0 off 5) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5 off 10 balls). Notably, he also became the second-fastest bowler in the world after Australia's Mitchell Starc to reach the record. Starc took 102 matches.

Before this clash, Shami needed three wickets to become the fastest player to 200 ODI wickets. He broke the record held by the current Indian cricket team's chief selector and former pacer Ajit Agarkar, who reached 200 ODI wickets in 133 innings. Overall, Australia's Mitchell Starc leads the list, having picked 200 ODI wickets from 102 innings while Shami took one more inning to reach the milestone.