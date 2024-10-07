IND vs BAN First T20I: Hardik Pandya Smashes Virat Kohli’s Record To Accomplish Unique Feat

Gwalior: Hardik Pandya provided a thrilling finish to India’s comprehensive win over Bangladesh and hit a maximum on the final delivery of the fixture played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. Pandya finished the match with 4,4 and 6 off the last three deliveries to seal the victory. During his finishing act, the Indian all-rounder inked his name in the record books.

Pandya concluded the chase with a maximum doing so for the fifth time in his career. With the big hit, he has overtaken Virat Kohli who has finished a match with a six on four occasions. Some of the last-ball sixes in Pandya’s career include one against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. Also, he had a couple of sixes on the last two deliveries in a T20I against Australia in Sydney in 2020.

Pandya and Kohli are at the top of the list with five and four while Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni are tied at the third position with three each. Pant is the closest behind Pandya in terms of finishing fixtures with a maximum.

India dominated the proceedings throughout the match outplaying Bangladesh in all the departments. The team first wrapped up the opposition on a total of 127 and chased the target with seven wickets in hand. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy picked three wickets each while Hardik Pandya played a blitz of unbeaten 39 runs to help the team complete an easy chase.