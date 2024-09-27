ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Just One Dismissal Away From Joining Shane Warne In Elite Club

Kanpur: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was brilliant in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai scoring 86 runs in the first innings and taking five wickets in the match. Despite his outstanding performance, Jadeja missed out on an opportunity to orchestrate a record. However, the Kanpur Test will provide him with that opportunity as he will have a strong chance to join an elite club in red-ball cricket.

Second fastest to Score 3000 runs and take 300 wickets

With one more scalp, Jadeja will complete the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. He will become the third Indian cricketer to achieve the feat after Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin. Apart from this Indian duo, there are eight other cricketers who have achieved the milestone. This list includes Ian Botham, Shane Warne, Imran Khan, Stuart Broad, Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Shaun Pollock, and Chaminda Vaas.

Notably, Jadeja will be the second-fastest bowler to achieve the double after taking a wicket after Ian Botham, Jadeja will achieve the feat in 74 matches whereas Botham took 72 fixtures to complete the double.