ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live In India

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The second match of the Test Series between India and Bangladesh will begin on September 27, 2024, at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday, September 27, 2024.

India won the first Test by 280 runs, with Ravichandran Ashwin delivering a standout performance, scoring 113 and taking 6/88. This victory marked India's sixth Test win of 2024 and their 12th win over Bangladesh in 14 meetings, with the remaining two matches resulting in draws.

Bangladesh entered the series after securing a 2-0 away Test series win over Pakistan in August. However, they continue to seek their first Test win against India. India will field an unchanged squad for the second Test, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Virat Kohli.

The second Test will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi. Fans can enjoy in-depth analysis of every ball, both during live-action and through studio shows, featuring comprehensive insights from 25+ experts across these languages.

Full teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.