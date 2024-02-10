IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final: India colts aim for glory, face Australia hurdle

Benoni (South Africa): An impressive India U-19 team, which have been impressive and unbeaten in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup, will certainly have an edge over dodgy Australia when the two sides take on each other in the summit clash of the marquee tournament here on Sunday.

India have dominated the U19 World Cup and they are the defending champions having won the 2022 edition. They would be more than keen to win the Trophy one more time and continue their sheer dominance. Come on Sunday at the Willowmoore Park here, the Uday Saharan-led side will be more than keen to lay their hands on the Silverware.

Opener Arshin Kulkarni, who hails from Maharashtra, is in terrific form and is among the runs. An ardent fan of Jacques Kallis, Arshin would be more than eager to perform in the biggest game of his nascent career. He and Adarsh Singh would look to give their side a flying start, be it while setting a target or chasing.

Another important cog in India's wheel is Mumbai's batter Musheer Khan, brother of prolific batter Sarfaraz Khan. Already in form, if Musheer gets going, it will be a difficult task for the opposition attack to contain the elegant batter. Priyanshu Moliya will be eyeing to play his role to perfection.

India also boasts batters like skipper Uday Saharan, and Beed's Sachin Dhas, who forged crucial partnerships, to bail India out not once but twice in the tournament. If the top order fails in the summit clash, then Saharan and Dhas, will have to take the responsibility for one more time. If all the batters, fire together, Australia will indeed have a tough time.

The Indian bowling led by Raj Limbani has also performed exceedingly well in the marquee tournament.

However, left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has spun his web around the opposition batters and bamboozled them quite often in the tournament. He would be his skipper's trump card against Australia as their batters are not known to play spin well.

India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, United States, New Zealand and South Africa to reach the final. The Boys in Blue are much stronger than their opponents on paper, but Australia with their attitude could spring a surprise. But, for that too happen, their batters would need to put up an improvised show.

Australia eked out Pakistan U-19 by one wicket in the semi-final and hence their batters will have to put runs on the board and give their bowlers something to defend against a strong India lineup if they bat first.

The Australian bowlers will also have to be disciplined and bowl in the right areas to contain Indian batters, who have an array of strokes in their arsenal. India have won the U19 World Cup, a record five times, are the most successful team, and will be aiming to clinch their sixth title!

Match starts at 1.30 PM IST

Squads:

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohamed Amaan

Australia: Ryan Hicks (wk), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Campbell, Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake