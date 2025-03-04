IND vs AUS Semi-Final: Fans Perform Maha Aarti, Pray For Team India's Win In Today's Match

Varanasi: Indian Cricket fans offered prayers in Varanasi for the victory of Team India ahead of Men in Blue's semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Since India won its quarter-final game at the 2011 World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments and have won two games each.

India's victories came in the round-robin matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. On the other hand, their heartbreaking defeats unfolded in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final. Since their last encounter on November 19, 2023, there has been a complete difference between the two sides that will line up on Tuesday in front of a vibrant crowd in Dubai.

Ahead of an all-important clash between the two sides, the cricket fans performed the Maha Aarti of Sarangnath Mahadev, with the temple priests chanting the Mahadev mantra for Team India's victory by playing Dhamru.

After the prayers were completed, a cricket fan shared his thoughts about the encounter, stating that the Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely reach the final of the ongoing marquee event.

"We performed special prayers at Sarangnath Shiva temple for Team India's victory against Australia. We have high hopes for Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli should also repeat the brilliant innings played against Pakistan... India will definitely reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy," a cricket fan said.

'Pressure will be on both teams'

Skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed the thought that India are under added pressure against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, and felt that "pressure to win" will be equal on both the teams.

India have not beaten Australia in the ICC knockouts matches since winning the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal. "Look, they are a great opposition to play against. All we had to do is what we have been thinking about the last three games and we have to approach that game in a similar fashion. We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

Rohit also warned of some intense competition in the semifinal to be played here on Tuesday. "We will expect some nervy times as well in the middle. But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about the semifinal. Obviously, the pressure will be on both teams to win that game," he added.

Rohit said Australia will offer a tough "fight back" even without some big names such as Pat Cummins, but expressed confidence in his side's ability to ward off the Antipodeans' charge.

"But I think the more and more we focus on what we need to do as a group, as a player, as a batting unit, as a bowling unit, that helps us a lot. Australia has been such a great team over the years. So, we will expect some fight back.

"So, I think it is important for us to just keep focusing on what we need to do, keep doing our things and keep doing those things right. And then the result will come if we keep doing the things that we are supposed to," he signed off. (Agency inputs)

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.