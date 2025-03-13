ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Australia Semi-Final In IML 2025

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters will take on the Australia Masters in the first semi-final of the IML 2025. Here are the live streaming details.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters will square off against the Australia Masters in the first semi-final of the IML 2025. Here are the live streaming details.
IND vs AUS Live Streaming When & Where To Watch India vs Australia Semifinal In IML 2025 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Raipur: Australia Masters geared up preparations for Thursday’s first semifinal against India Masters with a nervy three-wicket victory against traditional rivals England Masters in the final Group stage match of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters ended second in the points table with eight points from their five league games. Australia Masters were third, winning three and losing two. Sri Lanka Masters topped the table and face West Indies masters in the second semi-final.

India Masters will lock horns with Australia Masters in the first semi-final at the same venue on Thursday. Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka will battle West Indies Masters in Friday’s second semifinal for a place in Sunday’s title clash.

When & Where To Watch India vs Australia Semi-Final In IML 2025

Watch the 1st Semi-Final of International Masters League between India Masters and Australia Masters, live on JioHotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

What time will the IND vs AUS International Masters League 2025 semi-final start?

The International Masters League 2025 semifinal between India vs Australia will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 13, Thursday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

India Masters vs Australia Masters squads

India Masters squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Suresh Raina, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Australia Masters squad: Shane Watson (c), Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus, Peter Nevill, Callum Ferguson, Jason Krejza, James Pattinson.

TAGGED:

