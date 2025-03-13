ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Australia Semi-Final In IML 2025

Raipur: Australia Masters geared up preparations for Thursday’s first semifinal against India Masters with a nervy three-wicket victory against traditional rivals England Masters in the final Group stage match of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters ended second in the points table with eight points from their five league games. Australia Masters were third, winning three and losing two. Sri Lanka Masters topped the table and face West Indies masters in the second semi-final.

India Masters will lock horns with Australia Masters in the first semi-final at the same venue on Thursday. Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka will battle West Indies Masters in Friday’s second semifinal for a place in Sunday’s title clash.

When & Where To Watch India vs Australia Semi-Final In IML 2025