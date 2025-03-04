IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Becomes First-Ever Captain To Reach Final In All Four Men’s ICC Events

Dubai: Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books on Sunday as the Indian team beat Australia by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. He became the first-ever captain to lead his team to the finals of all four men’s ICC events - World Test Championship (2023), ODI World Cup (2023), T20 World Cup (2024) and Champions Trophy (2025).

The Indian team emerged triumphant, thanks to a masterclass from Virat Kohli with the bat and a collective effort from the bowling unit. Rohit has been having a solid run in the ICC (International Cricket Council) events in recent times as the Men in Blue reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, won the 2024 T20 World Cup and now made it to the final of the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Rohit.

Chasing a target of 265, Virat Kohli anchored the chase for the Indian team with a stellar knock of 84 runs. Shreyas Iyer (45), KL Rahul (42 Not Out) and Hardik Pandya (28) provided significant contributions for the Indian team. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa picked a couple of wickets each for the Australian side.

Earlier in the match, Australia opted to bat after winning the toss. Steve Smith amassed 73 runs during his stay at the crease, while Alex Carey scored 61 runs, and the duo played a key role in the team's posting a total of 264 runs. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja picked a couple of wickets each.

India made it to the final for the fifth time in the history of the Champions Trophy with the victory, and they will face the winner of the semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday.