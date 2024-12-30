IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Scripts History, Records Highest Crowd Attendance For Test In Australia

Melbourne: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy's fourth Test, the Boxing Day Test, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground scripted history as it became the Test match with the highest-ever attendance of the crowd in a Test match held in Australia on Monday, December 30, 2024.

With over 350,700 fans (cumulative) passing through the gates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the five days of the fourth Test between Australia and India, it surpassed the remarkable figures of the previous record of 350,534, established in 1937 when a Sir Donald Bradman-led Australian side faced England over six days.

According to Fox Cricket, the total attendance over the five days of this match reached 350,700. Cricket Australia confirmed this is also the highest attendance for any Test match played in Australia.

"The MCG didn't expect a crowd like this, nor did CA. They are scrambling to find food and beverages for the 75k expected crowd + security to open up all levels. They are emphasizing ice-creams, shipping as many in as they can.?? Unreal atmosphere," Australian journalist Tom Morrison said on X.

"We've officially surpassed the attendance record set in 1936/37 when Australia faced England - a Test that spanned six days," the MCG's official account posted on X (formerly Twitter) toward the end of the first session on Monday morning. Commentator Adam Gilchrist, speaking on Fox Sports, noted that the final figure could still increase. The figures he spoke about were during the second session and with the game nicely poised after the tea, the experts and commentators expect a good number of people will turn to watch the match's final moments.

Earlier, the opening day drew record-breaking numbers as 87,242 people reached the stadium, the highest-ever single-day attendance for a Test match involving India in Australia. Day 3 also set a new milestone, with a final attendance of 83,073, making it the largest Day 3 crowd in Boxing Day Test history. Day 4 saw 43,867 fans in attendance, bringing the cumulative total to 299,329—the largest crowd ever recorded for a Boxing Day Test.