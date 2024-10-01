IND vs AUS: 13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scripts Record With 58-Ball-100 In Youth Test

Chennai: Vaibhav Suryavanshi inked his name in the record books on Monday by smashing the fastest hundred by an Indian in youth Tests. He achieved the milestone during the ongoing Test against the Australian U-19 side in the fixture played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Bihar-based cricketer smashed a century in just 58 deliveries in his maiden red-ball fixture for the Indian U-19 side.

Vaibhav is only behind England’s Moeen Ali who smacked a 56-ball hundred for England U-19 in 2005. His destructive knock was laced with 14 boundaries and four sixes. The batter was on 104 runs from 62 deliveries when he was run out by the opposition. His knock played an important role in India’s strong response to Australia’s total of 293.

The young gun has drawn comparisons to players like Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. He made headlines when he debuted for the Bihar side in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 and overtook Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh in the list of youngest domestic debutants in the domestic first-class tournaments. He amassed 31 runs in his first two first-class matches against Mumbai and Chattisgarh in 2014.

Suryanshi played for the India B U-19 side in a Quadrangular Under-19 series before making their debut in the Ranji Trophy. He racked up 177 runs in the six innings in the tournament including a couple of half-centuries. His performance in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy was also brilliant where he scored 393 runs from five matches with an average of 78.60.