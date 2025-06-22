IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant And Gets Angry At Umpire For Ball Change Refusal

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant might face a fine in the first Test of the India-England five-match Test series at Headingley. The left-handed batter left umpire Paul Reifel surprised with his reaction after his request to change the ball was denied by the umpire during the first session of the third day. Pant threw the ball to the ground in anger, openly displaying his frustration over the umpire’s call.

Earlier, Indian players had repeatedly approached the on-field umpires, arguing that the shape of the ball had changed. Jasprit Bumrah was the first to approach the umpire Chris Gaffaney about the issue.

As the game headed near the 60-over mark, Paul Reiffel, Pant was seen urging umpire Paul Reiffel to check the shape of the ball using the gauge. The umpire used the gauge, and the ball passed through it without any issue. Thus, the umpire refused the request. Pant asked the umpire to check the ball once again, but Reifel stood by his decision.

On his way back to the fielding position, Pant threw the ball to the ground in frustration -an action that visibly shocked Reifel.

Just a couple of overs later, Shubman Gill approached the umpire once again with a request to change the ball. The request was turned down once again as well.

The Indian bowlers had a tough time at Headingley while extracting seam or swing movement in the morning session of the third day. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj provided breakthroughs for the Indian team in the first session. Ollie Pope was dismissed in the 52nd over as he was dismissed while trying to cut a delivery outside off, which was climbing on him. Pant took the sitter with ease.

Siraj then dismissed Ben Stokes in the 65th over as he was caught behind the wickets by gloveman Rishabh Pant.

Brook took an aggressive approach after getting a reprieve late on Day 2. He quickly raced past 40 and scored a half-century. He added to the mounting pressure on the Indian bowlers with his aggressive knock.