ETV Bharat / sports

IND U-19 vs PAK U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan U-19 ODI Asia Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: As tensions persist between the senior cricket teams of arch-rivals sides India and Pakistan over the Champions Trophy, their U-19 side are all set to lock horns in the U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

After a exceptional series win against Australia at home, led by Mohammad Amaan, the Indian U-19 team will eye to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title, while Pakistan will look to claim their second. The Indian lineup features promising talents like 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi recently made history as he became the youngest player to earn an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) signing him for whopping Rs 1.10 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction.