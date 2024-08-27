‘Cricket In The Country Is Destroyed By Powerful Quarters’: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Bashes PCB

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chief Mohsin Naqvi after the team’s recent Test defeat against Bangladesh. Imran didn’t hold back while expressing himself on social media saying the loss against Rawalpindi was ‘embarrassing’ and also accused the board of destroying the sport.

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi as he is punished in several cases. He has been in jail since last year. The former cricketer delivered a message via social media where he accused the PCB of destroying the sport.

"Cricket is the only sport the entire nation watches with great interest on TV, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who brought in an unqualified, favoured official to maintain their control," Imran Khan said, as quoted by his X account.

"For the first time, we (Pakistan) didn’t make it to the top four in the World Cup or the top eight in T20. And yesterday, we faced an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new low. Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets. What has happened in these two-and-a-half years that we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The blame for all of this collapse falls on one institution," he added.

The 1992 World Cup-winning captain also accused PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi of corruption. Naqvi took charge of the board in February 2024 and also serves as the Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan recently lost against Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first Test match of the bilateral series between the two nations. The visitors thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets.