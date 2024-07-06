I'll Miss My Connection With Rohit Sharma: Rahul Dravid Reveals Fondest Memory That He'll Take Back

Hyderabad: Former India head coach Rahul Dravid shared his match-winning mantra and mentioned that he will miss captain Rohit Sharma going forward in the latest video shared by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on BCCI.TV on Saturday.

BCCI shared a video featuring Rahul Dravid who talked about his coaching stint for the Indian cricket team post the Man in Blue's disastrous group stage exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup to help Rohit Sharma and his men clinch the tournament in 2024.

"I have really enjoyed working with Rohit (Sharma). He is someone whom I knew as a young boy and saw him grow as a person and as a leader in Indian cricket, what he wanted to contribute to the team over the last 10-12 years. It's been a real tribute to him and the effort and time that he has put in," said Dravid in the video on Rohit Sharma, who captained the T20 World Cup champions.

"I have really enjoyed seeing his commitment and care to the team just to try and get the environment right where everyone feels safe and enjoys themselves while it's a very competitive and professional environment, it's something I'll miss and some of the connections in the Indian team and with Rohit," he added.

"The fondest memory that I will take back is the connections that I have built, the friendships that I have built. That will last long, long after I forget and remember these good or bad results and my family as well. Everyone got invested in the Indian team over the last two and half years, I certainly have obviously been here, but so is my family. It sets me to see how my two boys have taken to it and been involved in sort of every result. I have really enjoyed myself, it's been a great learning and experience for me," said the former India captain.

"Someone like Virat (Kohli). Just had a couple of series with him as a captain and just a couple of test matches, but I was getting to know him as well, just to see how he goes about his business and the professionalism that he continues to display, his desire to improve and get better. It's been fascinating for me to watch," Dravid said on his connection with Virat Kohli, who was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' in the T20 World Cup final.

With India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last week, Rahul Dravid became the first India official head coach to win any ICC trophy with the Indian cricket team. After the tournament, the 51-year-old reflected on the cricket-winning environment inside the dressing room and how important it is to understand the captain's vision and to be on the same page as the skipper and coach to achieve success regularly at the grandest stage.

"The vision is of course to win games. You try to win as much as you can, but I always look back and question myself about what leads to winning and the process required to win more games. For me, it was always ticking all the boxes right. Are we challenging the players enough, are we practising well enough, are we prepared tactically, and technically, are we supporting the teams in the way we can and are we providing the best environment? These are things that are important to tick before you get to winning. Hopefully, you take care of all these things, the winning takes care of itself," said Dravid.

"I don't like to talk much about the result because I always feel that results are the factor of many things. At times we look at the percentage of the result, but you are constantly rotating your players and the kind of numbers you had to play, despite that to get the results we have it's been really good. I always think about what things I can control to help to get the results and understand the captain's vision and what kind of cricket he wants his players to play," he added.

"I am a part of a team whose responsibility is to create the right professional, safe and secure environment that doesn't have a fear of failure, but it's challenging enough to push people. I am someone who likes continuity and doesn't like to chop and change many things because I believe that it doesn't create a lot of stability and doesn't create a very good environment," Dravid said on his views on coaching responsibility.

"But, just being forced due to reasons, one of the things we really had to manage, especially the early stage of my coaching sort of tenure here with India. We were just coming out of COVID-19, we were at the backend of the COVID restrictions. We really had to manage their workloads through all three different formats. There were a few injuries and that led to work with five or six captains in the first eight or ten months of me being here. I think that was definitely something I had in the NCA (National Cricket Academy), but it was not something that I thought about, it just sort of organically happened," he said.