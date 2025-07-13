First Double Bagel Since 1911: Iga Swiatek Wins Maiden Wimbledon Title Crushing Amanda Anisimova

Hyderabad: A Wimbledon final is expected to be a thrilling encounter as two mighty opponents face each other. However, when Iga Swiatek faced American Amanda Anisimova, her opponent was no match and she completely dominated the contest with a 6-0, 6-0 win on Saturday. It was her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam in her career. The encounter lasted for 57 minutes, and it marked the first double bagel since 1911. In 1911, Dorothea Lambert Chambers won by 6-0, 6-0 against Dora Boothby.

Total domination from Swiatek

The Polish star outperformed her American rival, completely bagging a 55-24 edge in terms of total points and also accumulated 10 winners. Unforced errors were one of the reasons behind Animisova conceding the loss, and she made 28 unforced errors.

Swiatek has already won four French Open titles and one US Open title in her career, but this is her first title at any grass-court tournament. Also, the triumph ended Swiatek’s trophy drought as she last won Roland-Garros in June 2024.

Notably, she is the first Polish player, man or woman, to win the Wimbledon singles title.

“I didn’t even dream of this because it seemed so far away. I feel like I am already an experienced player, having won Slams before, but I never expected to win this one. So I want to thank my team for believing in me more than I did. And my coach. We have had ups and downs, but have shown everybody it is working,” she said at the trophy presentation ceremony.

Animisova stated after her loss that she wished she had put in a better performance.

“I wish I could have put on a better performance for you today, but you guys have still been there for me and lifted me up, so thank you so much,” she said in her on-court interview.

What is a double bagel?

The term double bagel in tennis means that one player wins 6-0, while the opposite player loses all the games. When Swiatek inked a straight-set win, she registered the first double bagel in a Women's final in the Open Era.

Swiatek wins ₹34 Crore prize

With the victory, Swiatek won £3,000,000 (approximately ₹34 Crore), an 11 % rise from 2024. Her American rival, Anisimova, received £1,520,000 (approximately ₹17 Crore), an 8 % increase from the previous year.